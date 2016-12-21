Suspended Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team secures Pro-Conti license for 2017

Suspended by the UCI for three doping cases in a 12-month period at the end of last week, the governing body's Licence Commission has green lighteded Funvic Soul Cycles-Carrefour Pro-Continental license for 2017 under the Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team name. The 55-day suspension will expire on February 12, ruling the team out of January's Tour de San Juan in Argentina but team manager Benedito Tadeu Jnior explained his squad will instead focus on training and integrating new riders.

