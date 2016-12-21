Suspended Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Tea...

Suspended Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team secures Pro-Conti license for 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: Cycling News

Suspended by the UCI for three doping cases in a 12-month period at the end of last week, the governing body's Licence Commission has green lighteded Funvic Soul Cycles-Carrefour Pro-Continental license for 2017 under the Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team name. The 55-day suspension will expire on February 12, ruling the team out of January's Tour de San Juan in Argentina but team manager Benedito Tadeu Jnior explained his squad will instead focus on training and integrating new riders.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cycling News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos wins Nobel ... Oct '16 Marek 1
News Weird science: 3 win Nobel for unusual states o... Oct '16 Ex Senator Santpo... 1
News After emerging from hideouts, Colombiaa s rebel... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Colombian peace deal could mark rare victory fo... Aug '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Colombia to deport 33 Venezuelans after border ... Aug '16 Wildchild 2
News Cali and Barranquilla Recognized as Top 10 "Maj... (May '13) Jul '16 ayman666 2
News Arrest Of 2 Americans Begins Medellin Crack Dow... Jul '16 Rodrigo 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,204 • Total comments across all topics: 277,331,559

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC