Survivor of Chapecoense tragedy returns to Bolivia

La Paz , Dec 20 : Flight attendant Ximena Suarez, the only woman among the survivors of the crash of a plane carrying Brazil's Chapecoense soccer team to a match in Colombia, has returned to Bolivia. [NK Sports] All but six of the 77 people aboard were killed when the Avro RJ85 jet crashed on the night of November 28 on the approach to the airport in the northwestern city of Medellin, where the club from Chapeco, Brazil, was to face Atletico Nacional in the final of the Copa Sudamericana, reports Efe news agency.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.