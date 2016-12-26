Super-agent Jorge Mendes FINALLY discusses chances of James Rodriguez transfer
James Rodriguez, the A 63million Real Madrid midfielder who has fallen down the pecking order at the Santiago Bernabeu, has been heavily linked with a transfer to the Premier League. The Colombian international, whose current situation has alerted the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United, has angered Real Madrid officials with a series of outbursts after struggling to gain regular first team football.
