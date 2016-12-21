[Suicidal Behaviour and Associated Factors in Colombia. Results from...
Suicidal behaviour leads to a significant cause of mortality in the world. It is important to know the factors associated with this behaviour in order to design public health policies that may decrease its incidence.
