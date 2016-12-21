Sense8 Star Miguel Angel Silvestre Is...

Sense8 Star Miguel Angel Silvestre Is Coming to Narcos Season 3

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: E! Online

Sense8 and Velvet fans are in for a treat because Miguel ngel Silvestre will join Narcos for the show's third season. The hunky Spanish actor hinted the news to his fans on social media, meanwhile HOLA! Espaa was the first to confirm that Silvestre has in fact joined the Narcos cast.

Start the conversation, or Read more at E! Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos wins Nobel ... Oct '16 Marek 1
News Weird science: 3 win Nobel for unusual states o... Oct '16 Ex Senator Santpo... 1
News After emerging from hideouts, Colombiaa s rebel... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Colombian peace deal could mark rare victory fo... Aug '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Colombia to deport 33 Venezuelans after border ... Aug '16 Wildchild 2
News Cali and Barranquilla Recognized as Top 10 "Maj... (May '13) Jul '16 ayman666 2
News Arrest Of 2 Americans Begins Medellin Crack Dow... Jul '16 Rodrigo 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,396 • Total comments across all topics: 277,303,256

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC