Sense8 Star Miguel Angel Silvestre Is Coming to Narcos Season 3
Sense8 and Velvet fans are in for a treat because Miguel ngel Silvestre will join Narcos for the show's third season. The hunky Spanish actor hinted the news to his fans on social media, meanwhile HOLA! Espaa was the first to confirm that Silvestre has in fact joined the Narcos cast.
