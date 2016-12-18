Ronero brings more upscale Latin cuis...

Ronero brings more upscale Latin cuisine and Spanish-style rum to West Loop

Tuesday Dec 20

Another upscale Latin-focused restaurant joins El Che Bar and Boleo in this year's buzziest trend, this one with a Spanish-style rum element. Ronero opens Tuesday on Randolph Row, and along with Caribbean-inspired eats from executive chef Cory Morris , guests can get a taste of Havana nights at an exclusive upstairs speakeasy.

Chicago, IL

