Red Christmas in Mexico: decapitations and a mass slaying
Prior to the start of the Mexican Drug War, the country's already existing gangs and cartels were transporting heroin, marijuana and Colombian cocaine across the border to the U.S. During this time, the major Mexican cartels emerged, like the Sinaloa, the Juarez, the Sonora and the Gulf. Keep clicking to see the important events that have culminated since then.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos wins Nobel ...
|Oct '16
|Marek
|1
|Weird science: 3 win Nobel for unusual states o...
|Oct '16
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|1
|After emerging from hideouts, Colombiaa s rebel...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Colombian peace deal could mark rare victory fo...
|Aug '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Colombia to deport 33 Venezuelans after border ...
|Aug '16
|Wildchild
|2
|Cali and Barranquilla Recognized as Top 10 "Maj... (May '13)
|Jul '16
|ayman666
|2
|Arrest Of 2 Americans Begins Medellin Crack Dow...
|Jul '16
|Rodrigo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC