Not just for skiers: Gondolas seen as urban transit solution
This computer illustration provided by McLaren Engineering Group depicts cable gondolas proposed as transportation across the Hudson River from the Amtrak station in Rensselaer, N.Y., to the government complex and entertainment venues in Albany N.Y. The futuristic image could become a reality if the engineering firm's urban gondola plan comes to fruition. It's one of several aerial cable projects being pitched in cities from Austin, Texas to Washington, D.C., to solve public transportation problems by going above congested highways, bridges and rails.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos wins Nobel ...
|Oct '16
|Marek
|1
|Weird science: 3 win Nobel for unusual states o...
|Oct '16
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|1
|After emerging from hideouts, Colombiaa s rebel...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Colombian peace deal could mark rare victory fo...
|Aug '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Colombia to deport 33 Venezuelans after border ...
|Aug '16
|Wildchild
|2
|Cali and Barranquilla Recognized as Top 10 "Maj... (May '13)
|Jul '16
|ayman666
|2
|Arrest Of 2 Americans Begins Medellin Crack Dow...
|Jul '16
|Rodrigo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC