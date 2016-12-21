New Colombia Resources Inc. Announces Lab Results of Sannabis Pure...

The Company will work with U.S. and Colombian Universities on Clinical Trials for an Orphan Drug Designation with the FDA ), a Colombian natural resource company listed in the U.S. is pleased to post the laboratory results of Sannabis' Cannabis Sativa Pure Extract. New Colombia Resources joint venture, Sannabis, has been healing patients and saving lives in Colombia with this extract since 2014.

