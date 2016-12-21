In Colombia, hundreds of jailed rebel...

In Colombia, hundreds of jailed rebels await amnesty law

In this March 11, 2009 file photo, two handcuffed rebels of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, FARC, walk back to their cells after attending a ceremony where they were graduated as "peacemakers" after they renounced the rebel group and the armed struggle, at La Picota prison in southern Bogota, Colombia. Behind bars some 4,000 FARC members are waiting anxiously for January 2017, for the passage of an amnesty law that will allow them to leave behind long prison sentence and rejoin their comrades as part of a peace deal.

