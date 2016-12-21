In Colombia, hundreds of jailed rebels await amnesty law
Some 4,000 jailed Colombian guerrillas are waiting anxiously on an amnesty bill that would allow them to leave behind long prison sentences and rejoin their comrades as part of a peace deal. The amnesty is the first legislative initiative to emerge from the accord between the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, or FARC, and the government that was ratified last month, ending a half-century of warfare that has left more than 220,000 people dead and almost 6 million displaced.
