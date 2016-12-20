France calls Russian ambassador's kil...

France calls Russian ambassador's killing 'despicable'

Monday Dec 19

Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov lies on the ground after he was shot by Mevlut Mert Altintas at an art gallery in Ankara, Turkey. - Reuters BOGOTA: French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault condemned the "despicable" killing of Russia's ambassador to Turkey on Monday.

Chicago, IL

