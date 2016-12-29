Five rare humanitarian success stories of 2016

Given that 2016 broke a number of unenviable global warming records , it seemed advisable that the Paris Agreement to combat climate change, adopted by 195 countries in the French capital in December 2015, should come into force and be implemented in good time. The first, easier part was achieved surprisingly quickly - enough parliaments had ratified it even before delegates gathered in November in Marrakesh for Paris's follow-up meeting, COP22 .

