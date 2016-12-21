Emotional Scenes As Chapecoense President Lifts Copa Sudamericana...
Nigh-on four weeks after the tragic plane crash that claimed the lives of almost all of the club's players and many of their staff members, Chapocoense were formally bestowed with the 2016 Copa Sudamericana at an emotional ceremony in Paraguay last night. After much deliberation, CONMEBOL decided to award the Copa Sudamericana title to Chapecoense, who were flying into Medellin for the first leg of the final against Colombian opponents Atletico Nacional when their plane went down.
