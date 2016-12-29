Elis continues its growth strategy in Latin America and enters the...
Elis, the leading multi-services group in Europe and Latin America, specializing in the rental and maintenance of professional clothing, textile articles, hygiene and well-being appliances, has closed the acquisition of SIL in Colombia, thus entering a third country in the region after Brazil and Chile. Elis acquired 100% of Servicios Industriales de Lavado SIL S.A.S from its owner, who will continue to work with the Group as it expands in Colombia, with the stated objective of quickly becoming the market leader.
