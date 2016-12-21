Colombia Congress approves amnesty for thousands of FARC rebels
Colombia's Congress on Wednesday approved an amnesty law to protect thousands of demobilizing Marxist guerrilla fighters from prosecution for minor crimes committed during the country's 52-year war. Fighters from the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia , are seen with the Colombian flag at the camp where they will ratify a peace deal with the government, near El Diamante in Yari Plains, Colombia, September 22, 2016.
