Colombia Congress Approves Amnesty for Thousands of FARC Rebels

A supporter of the peace deal between the Colombian government and rebels of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia waves a flag during a rally in front of Congress, in Bogota, Colombia, Oct. 3, 2016. Colombia's Congress on Wednesday approved an amnesty law to protect thousands of demobilizing Marxist guerrilla fighters from prosecution for minor crimes committed during the country's 52-year war.

