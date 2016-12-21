Cargo Plane Crashes in Colombia, Killing Five Crew
A cargo airplane operated by the Colombian carrier Aerosucre crashed just three minutes after takeoff on Tuesday evening, killing five crew members and sending a flight technician to the hospital with injuries. The Boeing 727 can be seen tilting to one side and veering off the runway as it attempted a takeoff at around 5:20 p.m. at the German Olano airport in the city of Puerto Carreno in eastern Colombia, near the border with Venezuela, Aeronautica Civil, Colombia's aviation authority, said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KNEB-AM Scottsbluff.
