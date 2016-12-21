Cargo Plane Crashes in Colombia, Kill...

Cargo Plane Crashes in Colombia, Killing Five Crew

Wednesday Dec 21

A cargo airplane operated by the Colombian carrier Aerosucre crashed just three minutes after takeoff on Tuesday evening, killing five crew members and sending a flight technician to the hospital with injuries. The Boeing 727 can be seen tilting to one side and veering off the runway as it attempted a takeoff at around 5:20 p.m. at the German Olano airport in the city of Puerto Carreno in eastern Colombia, near the border with Venezuela, Aeronautica Civil, Colombia's aviation authority, said.

