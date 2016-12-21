Bolivia says airline, pilot responsib...

Bolivia says airline, pilot responsible for crash

Tuesday Dec 20

A government investigation into the plane crash that killed dozens of Brazilian soccer players last month has concluded that the Bolivian airline and pilot were directly responsible, Public Works Minister Milton Claros says. The pilot, Miguel Quiroga, was one of 71 people killed when a plane operated by the Bolivia-based charter apparently ran out of fuel and crashed on a wooded hillside near the Colombian city Medellin.

Chicago, IL

