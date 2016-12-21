Boeing cargo plane crashes in a field...

Boeing cargo plane crashes in a field in Colombia killing 4 people

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Daily Mail

Chilling moment married E! reality star, 36, is led from a birthday party by her nursing student 'lover' before he 'beat her to death with a hammer and buried her naked in his backyard' Moment cops wake 'drunk' NFL star Michael Floyd after he fell asleep behind the wheel of his Cadillac at traffic lights - before arresting him on a DUI charge Four people dead, one wounded and another missing after Boeing cargo plane overshoots the runway and takes off just moments before crashing in a Colombia field 'He took four or five bites at a time BEFORE chewing': Singles reveal the simple things that totally ruined their otherwise successful dates Where is the man with the Midas touch? Police identify suspect who 'swiped $1.6m of GOLD FLAKES from New York security van' three months ago - and say he may have fled to Los Angeles Near miss as Jumbo jet takes a wrong turn after takeoff from LAX ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos wins Nobel ... Oct '16 Marek 1
News Weird science: 3 win Nobel for unusual states o... Oct '16 Ex Senator Santpo... 1
News After emerging from hideouts, Colombiaa s rebel... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Colombian peace deal could mark rare victory fo... Aug '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Colombia to deport 33 Venezuelans after border ... Aug '16 Wildchild 2
News Cali and Barranquilla Recognized as Top 10 "Maj... (May '13) Jul '16 ayman666 2
News Arrest Of 2 Americans Begins Medellin Crack Dow... Jul '16 Rodrigo 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,396 • Total comments across all topics: 277,303,219

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC