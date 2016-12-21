Avianca A320 at Bogota on Dec 23rd 20...

Avianca A320 at Bogota on Dec 23rd 2016, flaps problem

AVHerald

An Avianca Airbus A320-200, registration HK-4659 performing flight AV-8576 from Bogota to Valledupar with 150 people on board, was climbing out of Bogota when the crew stopped the climb at 13,000 feet due to a problem with the flaps. The aircraft returned to Bogota for a safe landing on runway 13L about 35 minutes after departure.

Chicago, IL

