Adacel To Supply ATC Tower Simulator ...

Adacel To Supply ATC Tower Simulator To Colombian Air Force

16 hrs ago

The Colombian Government has awarded a contract to Adacel Systems of Orlando, FL to supply an air traffic control tower simulator system to the Colombian Air Force. The Adacel MaxSim TSS will include four trainee positions for Local Control, Ground Control, Flight Data and Radar Control.

Chicago, IL

