Brussels [Belgium], Dec. 31 : Ninety three journalists and media professionals were killed in 2016, according to new statistics published by the world's largest journalists' organisation. [NK World] The International Federation of Journalists , which represents 600.000 members in 140 countries, published a list of 93 journalists and media staff who were killed in 2016 in work-related incidents.

