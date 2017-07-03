Xi to Trump: 'Negative factors' strai...

Xi to Trump: 'Negative factors' straining US, China relations

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

China's leader Xi Jinping said that ties with the US have been strained by "some negative factors" in a telephone conversation with President Donald Trump Sunday. The call came at the end of a tense week in US-China relations, which analysts said signaled the end of honeymoon period between the two superpowers that began with a summit at Trump's Mar A Lago resort in April.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News China Is About to Bury Elon Musk in Batteries Jun 28 Chek99 1
News China landslide site evacuated over concerns of... Jun 26 Trump Plotza 1
News Vatican backs Obama as Nobel Peace Prize Winner (Oct '09) Jun 19 Dementia mental c... 36
News Ivy Gerrell will spend six weeks in China to le... Jun 17 Dahlonega resident 1
News Nine Chinese gay, transgender couples to tie th... Jun 14 Artimus 2
News RPT-Gay Chinese battle inertia, conservatism to... Jun 9 Wondering 7
News Kentucky Arts Council to feature Hong May, June Jun 4 Guy from Latonia 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,671 • Total comments across all topics: 282,217,262

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC