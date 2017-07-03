Xi to Trump: 'Negative factors' straining US, China relations
China's leader Xi Jinping said that ties with the US have been strained by "some negative factors" in a telephone conversation with President Donald Trump Sunday. The call came at the end of a tense week in US-China relations, which analysts said signaled the end of honeymoon period between the two superpowers that began with a summit at Trump's Mar A Lago resort in April.
