Wide areas of southern China hit by flooding while heat wave strikes the north

Torrential rain lashed parts of central and south China on Monday, with floods damaging crops, forcing hundreds of thousands from their homes and killing at least 33, while the north wilted in a heat wave and droughtlike conditions. Water levels in more than 60 rivers in southern China have risen above warning levels, the flood control authority said.

