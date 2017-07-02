Taiwan scrambles as Chinese carrier p...

Taiwan scrambles as Chinese carrier passes en route to Hong Kong

Taiwan military jets scrambled to shadow a Chinese aircraft carrier passing through narrow waters separating the two sides en route to Hong Kong to mark the 20th anniversary of the former British colony's return to China. The Liaoning fleet will be open to the public in Hong Kong and showcase the "military might" of the Chinese naval force, Xinhua citied Yang Liang, China's People's Liberation Army Navy spokesman, as saying.

Chicago, IL

