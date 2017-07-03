Spotlight: China-Russia ties enter ne...

Spotlight: China-Russia ties enter new phase

Chinese President Xi Jinping is paying a state visit here from Monday to Tuesday at the invitation of his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, the third meeting between the two leaders since the beginning of this year. Deemed as "event of the year" for the two countries, Xi's upcoming tour and his meeting with Putin will be dedicated to a wide range of issues concerning the relationship as well as current international and regional problems.

