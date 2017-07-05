Second Lady tours model school in China

The Second Lady, Mrs Samira Bawumia, has paid a working visit to a model school in China with a view to replicating their successes in Ghana. The visit, which took place on the sidelines of the four day official state visit by the Vice President, H.E Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, was to the Beijing Jingyuan Primary School, one of the most prestigious schools in Beijing, the capital of China.

