Second Lady tours model school in China
The Second Lady, Mrs Samira Bawumia, has paid a working visit to a model school in China with a view to replicating their successes in Ghana. The visit, which took place on the sidelines of the four day official state visit by the Vice President, H.E Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, was to the Beijing Jingyuan Primary School, one of the most prestigious schools in Beijing, the capital of China.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man wins lawsuit in China over forced gay conve...
|19 hr
|Gremlin
|3
|China Is About to Bury Elon Musk in Batteries
|Jun 28
|Chek99
|1
|China landslide site evacuated over concerns of...
|Jun 26
|Trump Plotza
|1
|Vatican backs Obama as Nobel Peace Prize Winner (Oct '09)
|Jun 19
|Dementia mental c...
|36
|Ivy Gerrell will spend six weeks in China to le...
|Jun 17
|Dahlonega resident
|1
|Nine Chinese gay, transgender couples to tie th...
|Jun 14
|Artimus
|2
|RPT-Gay Chinese battle inertia, conservatism to...
|Jun 9
|Wondering
|7
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC