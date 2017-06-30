RPT-COLUMN-Weather plays havoc with C...

RPT-COLUMN-Weather plays havoc with China coal imports, prices: Russell

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

LAUNCESTON, Australia, July 6 Thermal coal prices in Asia have had a strong run recently, amid Chinese demand and supply disruptions in major exporters, but these factors point to a temporary boost rather than any structural change. The price of spot cargoes from Australia's Newcastle port , the world's largest thermal coal export harbour, have jumped 23 percent since mid-May to close on Wednesday at $87.90 a tonne.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump pledges to act on North Korean threat 3 min FormerParatrooper 23
News Man wins lawsuit in China over forced gay conve... Wed Gremlin 3
News China Is About to Bury Elon Musk in Batteries Jun 28 Chek99 1
News China landslide site evacuated over concerns of... Jun 26 Trump Plotza 1
News Vatican backs Obama as Nobel Peace Prize Winner (Oct '09) Jun 19 Dementia mental c... 36
News Ivy Gerrell will spend six weeks in China to le... Jun 17 Dahlonega resident 1
News Nine Chinese gay, transgender couples to tie th... Jun 14 Artimus 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Sudan
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,736 • Total comments across all topics: 282,299,425

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC