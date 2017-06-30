Police arrest man who arranged travel...

Police arrest man who arranged travel for terrorists in deadly attack

Read more: The Times of Israel

Muslim Palestinian women cross the Qalandiya checkpoint, outside of the West Bank city of Ramallah, on June 23, 2017. Police said Sunday they had arrested a Palestinian man who arranged transportation for three terrorists who entered Jerusalem illegally and carried out a deadly attack last month, and vowed to crack down on others aiding illegal entry into Israel.

