Police arrest man who arranged travel for terrorists in deadly attack
Muslim Palestinian women cross the Qalandiya checkpoint, outside of the West Bank city of Ramallah, on June 23, 2017. Police said Sunday they had arrested a Palestinian man who arranged transportation for three terrorists who entered Jerusalem illegally and carried out a deadly attack last month, and vowed to crack down on others aiding illegal entry into Israel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|China Is About to Bury Elon Musk in Batteries
|Jun 28
|Chek99
|1
|China landslide site evacuated over concerns of...
|Jun 26
|Trump Plotza
|1
|Vatican backs Obama as Nobel Peace Prize Winner (Oct '09)
|Jun 19
|Dementia mental c...
|36
|Ivy Gerrell will spend six weeks in China to le...
|Jun 17
|Dahlonega resident
|1
|Nine Chinese gay, transgender couples to tie th...
|Jun 14
|Artimus
|2
|RPT-Gay Chinese battle inertia, conservatism to...
|Jun 9
|Wondering
|7
|Kentucky Arts Council to feature Hong May, June
|Jun 4
|Guy from Latonia
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC