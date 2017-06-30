National View: The Trump administration calls China's bluff on North Korea
The Trump administration on Thursday announced secondary sanctions against Chinese entities accused of aiding North Korea's illicit nuclear and missile programs. The action is a sharp turn in President Donald Trump's approach to China and the beginning of a new and unpredictable effort to use sticks instead of carrots with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
