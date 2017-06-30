Naked chats Chinese fraudsters nabbed
Chinese racketeers wanted in Hunan Province for scamming more than 800 victims online by luring them into chatting naked with women via popular instant messaging service WeChat, were brought back to Changsha yesterday. Police raided 12 dens in Cambodia, capturing 74 suspects and seizing 1.7 million yuan, along with bank cards and computers.
