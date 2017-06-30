Meet the woman with the 'most beautiful butt in China'
Life is not always easy for a woman with a curvy body, according to the champion of the "most beautiful buttocks" contest in China. Gao Qian, 19, who stunned the judges with her shapely rear, confessed that she couldn't wear tights on the street because "people would surround me and point at my backside".
