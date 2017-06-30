Man Wins Lawsuit in China Over Forced...

Man Wins Lawsuit in China Over Forced Gay Conversion Therapy

14 hrs ago Read more: Voice of America

Gay rights campaigners act out electric shock treatment to protest outside a court where the first court case in China involving so-called conversion therapy is held in Beijing, China, July 31, 2014. A gay man in Henan province has now successfully sued a mental hospital over forced conversion therapy.

