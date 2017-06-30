Launch fails for Chinese heavy-lift c...

Launch fails for Chinese heavy-lift carrier rocket

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Fredericksburg.com

A Chinese rocket launch failed on Sunday evening due to abnormality during the flight following what appeared to be a successful liftoff, the official Xinhua News Agency said. Experts will investigate the cause of the glitch for the launch of the Long March-5 Y2, China's second heavy-lift carrier rocket, from the Wenchang Space Launch Center in the southern province of Hainan, Xinhua said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News China Is About to Bury Elon Musk in Batteries Jun 28 Chek99 1
News China landslide site evacuated over concerns of... Jun 26 Trump Plotza 1
News Vatican backs Obama as Nobel Peace Prize Winner (Oct '09) Jun 19 Dementia mental c... 36
News Ivy Gerrell will spend six weeks in China to le... Jun 17 Dahlonega resident 1
News Nine Chinese gay, transgender couples to tie th... Jun 14 Artimus 2
News RPT-Gay Chinese battle inertia, conservatism to... Jun 9 Wondering 7
News Kentucky Arts Council to feature Hong May, June Jun 4 Guy from Latonia 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,883 • Total comments across all topics: 282,203,658

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC