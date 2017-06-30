Influential, misinformed Canadian med...

Influential, misinformed Canadian media hurts China-Canada relations: envoy

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Penticton Herald

China's Ambassador to Canada Lu Shaye is shown at the Embassy of the People's Republic of China in Canada, in Ottawa on Thursday, June 29, 2017. The Trudeau government should spend less time bowing down to Canadian journalists preoccupied with human rights and get on with negotiating an important free trade agreement with China, says the country's ambassador.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Penticton Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man wins lawsuit in China over forced gay conve... 10 hr Mullins 1
News China Is About to Bury Elon Musk in Batteries Jun 28 Chek99 1
News China landslide site evacuated over concerns of... Jun 26 Trump Plotza 1
News Vatican backs Obama as Nobel Peace Prize Winner (Oct '09) Jun 19 Dementia mental c... 36
News Ivy Gerrell will spend six weeks in China to le... Jun 17 Dahlonega resident 1
News Nine Chinese gay, transgender couples to tie th... Jun 14 Artimus 2
News RPT-Gay Chinese battle inertia, conservatism to... Jun 9 Wondering 7
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Pakistan
  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,002 • Total comments across all topics: 282,234,492

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC