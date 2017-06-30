Influential, misinformed Canadian media hurts China-Canada relations: envoy
China's Ambassador to Canada Lu Shaye is shown at the Embassy of the People's Republic of China in Canada, in Ottawa on Thursday, June 29, 2017. The Trudeau government should spend less time bowing down to Canadian journalists preoccupied with human rights and get on with negotiating an important free trade agreement with China, says the country's ambassador.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Penticton Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man wins lawsuit in China over forced gay conve...
|10 hr
|Mullins
|1
|China Is About to Bury Elon Musk in Batteries
|Jun 28
|Chek99
|1
|China landslide site evacuated over concerns of...
|Jun 26
|Trump Plotza
|1
|Vatican backs Obama as Nobel Peace Prize Winner (Oct '09)
|Jun 19
|Dementia mental c...
|36
|Ivy Gerrell will spend six weeks in China to le...
|Jun 17
|Dahlonega resident
|1
|Nine Chinese gay, transgender couples to tie th...
|Jun 14
|Artimus
|2
|RPT-Gay Chinese battle inertia, conservatism to...
|Jun 9
|Wondering
|7
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC