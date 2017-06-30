How a Beijinger brought artisanal Fre...

How a Beijinger brought artisanal French cheese-making to China

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: NEWS.com.au

Liu Yang's Beijing-based company Le Fromager de Pekin aims to offer discerning Chinese cheese lovers a 'taste of France away from France' Liu Yang loves cheese so much that he didn't just eat the creamy dairy product when he lived in France for six years - he learned how to make it. Liu is the man behind Beijing-based artisanal cheese company Le Fromager de Pekin, which translates to "the cheesemaker of Beijing", and aims to offer discerning cheese lovers a "taste of France away from France".

Start the conversation, or Read more at NEWS.com.au.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News China Is About to Bury Elon Musk in Batteries Jun 28 Chek99 1
News China landslide site evacuated over concerns of... Jun 26 Trump Plotza 1
News Vatican backs Obama as Nobel Peace Prize Winner (Oct '09) Jun 19 Dementia mental c... 36
News Ivy Gerrell will spend six weeks in China to le... Jun 17 Dahlonega resident 1
News Nine Chinese gay, transgender couples to tie th... Jun 14 Artimus 2
News RPT-Gay Chinese battle inertia, conservatism to... Jun 9 Wondering 7
News Kentucky Arts Council to feature Hong May, June Jun 4 Guy from Latonia 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pakistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,810 • Total comments across all topics: 282,180,476

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC