How a Beijinger brought artisanal French cheese-making to China

Liu Yang's Beijing-based company Le Fromager de Pekin aims to offer discerning Chinese cheese lovers a 'taste of France away from France' Liu Yang loves cheese so much that he didn't just eat the creamy dairy product when he lived in France for six years - he learned how to make it. Liu is the man behind Beijing-based artisanal cheese company Le Fromager de Pekin, which translates to "the cheesemaker of Beijing", and aims to offer discerning cheese lovers a "taste of France away from France".

Start the conversation, or Read more at NEWS.com.au.