Heavy rain in Southern China causes floods, killing 56
In this Sunday, July 2, 2017 photo, men on an inflatable raft pass by shops submerged by flooding in Liuzhou in southern China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Dozens of people have been killed and more are missing as heavy rains continue to pummel southern China, flooding towns, cutting off power and halting traffic, China's Ministry of Civil Affairs said Tuesday.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man wins lawsuit in China over forced gay conve...
|3 hr
|Trump s Birtherex...
|2
|China Is About to Bury Elon Musk in Batteries
|Jun 28
|Chek99
|1
|China landslide site evacuated over concerns of...
|Jun 26
|Trump Plotza
|1
|Vatican backs Obama as Nobel Peace Prize Winner (Oct '09)
|Jun 19
|Dementia mental c...
|36
|Ivy Gerrell will spend six weeks in China to le...
|Jun 17
|Dahlonega resident
|1
|Nine Chinese gay, transgender couples to tie th...
|Jun 14
|Artimus
|2
|RPT-Gay Chinese battle inertia, conservatism to...
|Jun 9
|Wondering
|7
