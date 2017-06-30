Heavy rain in Southern China causes f...

Heavy rain in Southern China causes floods, killing 56

In this Sunday, July 2, 2017 photo, men on an inflatable raft pass by shops submerged by flooding in Liuzhou in southern China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Dozens of people have been killed and more are missing as heavy rains continue to pummel southern China, flooding towns, cutting off power and halting traffic, China's Ministry of Civil Affairs said Tuesday.

Chicago, IL

