Competition to win trip to China exte...

Competition to win trip to China extended for Staffordshire students

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Staffordshire Newsletter

STAFFORD'S new Beaconwood College has extended the deadline for students to enter a competition to win a once-in-a-lifetime trip to China. The New Beacon Group, which has taken over ownership of Beaconside campus, launched The Beaconwood International Education Programme in May, providing an opportunity for the 10-day trip in October.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Staffordshire Newsletter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News China Is About to Bury Elon Musk in Batteries Jun 28 Chek99 1
News China landslide site evacuated over concerns of... Jun 26 Trump Plotza 1
News Vatican backs Obama as Nobel Peace Prize Winner (Oct '09) Jun 19 Dementia mental c... 36
News Ivy Gerrell will spend six weeks in China to le... Jun 17 Dahlonega resident 1
News Nine Chinese gay, transgender couples to tie th... Jun 14 Artimus 2
News RPT-Gay Chinese battle inertia, conservatism to... Jun 9 Wondering 7
News Kentucky Arts Council to feature Hong May, June Jun 4 Guy from Latonia 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,733 • Total comments across all topics: 282,165,470

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC