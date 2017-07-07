Chinese investors a lack patiencea for Canadian infrastructure regulations: envoy
China's Ambassador to Canada Lu Shaye participates in an interview at the Embassy of the People's Republic of China in Canada, in Ottawa on Thursday, June 29, 2017. Shaye told The Canadian Press he doesn't think Chinese investors will want to endure what he described as lengthy regulatory processes required for Canadian infrastructure.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump pledges to act on North Korean threat
|12 hr
|Erl
|35
|Man wins lawsuit in China over forced gay conve...
|Jul 5
|Gremlin
|3
|China Is About to Bury Elon Musk in Batteries
|Jun 28
|Chek99
|1
|China landslide site evacuated over concerns of...
|Jun 26
|Trump Plotza
|1
|Vatican backs Obama as Nobel Peace Prize Winner (Oct '09)
|Jun 19
|Dementia mental c...
|36
|Ivy Gerrell will spend six weeks in China to le...
|Jun 17
|Dahlonega resident
|1
|Nine Chinese gay, transgender couples to tie th...
|Jun 14
|Artimus
|2
