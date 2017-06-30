China's 'dockless' bike rolled out in UK

The companies are rolling into the U.K., the U.S. and beyond, aiming to disrupt existing programs with their fleets of colorful bikes that don't need docking stations. One of China's largest operators, Mobike, unleashed 1,000 of its orange-wheeled bicycles in the rainy English city of Manchester on Thursday, marking its first foray outside of Asia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXLY-TV Spokane.