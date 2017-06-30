China's 'dockless' bike rolled out in UK
The companies are rolling into the U.K., the U.S. and beyond, aiming to disrupt existing programs with their fleets of colorful bikes that don't need docking stations. One of China's largest operators, Mobike, unleashed 1,000 of its orange-wheeled bicycles in the rainy English city of Manchester on Thursday, marking its first foray outside of Asia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXLY-TV Spokane.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man wins lawsuit in China over forced gay conve...
|15 hr
|Gremlin
|3
|China Is About to Bury Elon Musk in Batteries
|Jun 28
|Chek99
|1
|China landslide site evacuated over concerns of...
|Jun 26
|Trump Plotza
|1
|Vatican backs Obama as Nobel Peace Prize Winner (Oct '09)
|Jun 19
|Dementia mental c...
|36
|Ivy Gerrell will spend six weeks in China to le...
|Jun 17
|Dahlonega resident
|1
|Nine Chinese gay, transgender couples to tie th...
|Jun 14
|Artimus
|2
|RPT-Gay Chinese battle inertia, conservatism to...
|Jun 9
|Wondering
|7
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC