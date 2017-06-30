China's 'dockless' bike rolled out in UK

China's 'dockless' bike rolled out in UK

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: KXLY-TV Spokane

The companies are rolling into the U.K., the U.S. and beyond, aiming to disrupt existing programs with their fleets of colorful bikes that don't need docking stations. One of China's largest operators, Mobike, unleashed 1,000 of its orange-wheeled bicycles in the rainy English city of Manchester on Thursday, marking its first foray outside of Asia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXLY-TV Spokane.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man wins lawsuit in China over forced gay conve... 15 hr Gremlin 3
News China Is About to Bury Elon Musk in Batteries Jun 28 Chek99 1
News China landslide site evacuated over concerns of... Jun 26 Trump Plotza 1
News Vatican backs Obama as Nobel Peace Prize Winner (Oct '09) Jun 19 Dementia mental c... 36
News Ivy Gerrell will spend six weeks in China to le... Jun 17 Dahlonega resident 1
News Nine Chinese gay, transgender couples to tie th... Jun 14 Artimus 2
News RPT-Gay Chinese battle inertia, conservatism to... Jun 9 Wondering 7
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,725 • Total comments across all topics: 282,270,071

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC