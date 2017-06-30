China trade with North Korea up but i...

China trade with North Korea up but imports off

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NewsOK.com

China's trade with North Korea has risen despite Beijing's promise to enforce U.N. sanctions over the North's nuclear program, but Chinese purchases of most North Korean exports have fallen. Customs data show total trade in the first five months of this year rose 15 percent from a year earlier, driven by North Korea's purchases of Chinese oil and consumer goods.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump pledges to act on North Korean threat 2 hr He Named Me Black... 1
News Man wins lawsuit in China over forced gay conve... 22 hr Gremlin 3
News China Is About to Bury Elon Musk in Batteries Jun 28 Chek99 1
News China landslide site evacuated over concerns of... Jun 26 Trump Plotza 1
News Vatican backs Obama as Nobel Peace Prize Winner (Oct '09) Jun 19 Dementia mental c... 36
News Ivy Gerrell will spend six weeks in China to le... Jun 17 Dahlonega resident 1
News Nine Chinese gay, transgender couples to tie th... Jun 14 Artimus 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,851 • Total comments across all topics: 282,276,602

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC