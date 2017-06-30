China trade with North Korea up but imports off
China's trade with North Korea has risen despite Beijing's promise to enforce U.N. sanctions over the North's nuclear program, but Chinese purchases of most North Korean exports have fallen. Customs data show total trade in the first five months of this year rose 15 percent from a year earlier, driven by North Korea's purchases of Chinese oil and consumer goods.
