China starts work on 2nd railway to Tibet
Work is underway on China's second railway line to Tibet that will wind through some of the world's most mountainous and inhospitable territory and likely take the better part of a decade to complete, state media said Wednesday. Work at the line's two ends in Chengdu, the capital of Sichuan province, and Tibet's capital of Lhasa has already begun, the official Xinhua News Agency reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man wins lawsuit in China over forced gay conve...
|8 hr
|Gremlin
|3
|China Is About to Bury Elon Musk in Batteries
|Jun 28
|Chek99
|1
|China landslide site evacuated over concerns of...
|Jun 26
|Trump Plotza
|1
|Vatican backs Obama as Nobel Peace Prize Winner (Oct '09)
|Jun 19
|Dementia mental c...
|36
|Ivy Gerrell will spend six weeks in China to le...
|Jun 17
|Dahlonega resident
|1
|Nine Chinese gay, transgender couples to tie th...
|Jun 14
|Artimus
|2
|RPT-Gay Chinese battle inertia, conservatism to...
|Jun 9
|Wondering
|7
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC