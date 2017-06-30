China invites foreign experts to treat Nobel laureate Liu
In this Thursday, June 29, 2017, photo, a video clip shows China's jailed Nobel Peace laureate Liu Xiaobo lying on a bed receiving medical treatment at a hospital on a computer screen in Beijing. China says it has invited U.S. and German liver cancer experts to join a medical team treating imprisoned Liu.
