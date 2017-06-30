China Bans LGBT Content From the Web,...

China Bans LGBT Content From the Web, Proving Yet Again It's No Gay Haven

Read more: Unicorn Booty

On June 30, the Chinese government banned LGBT content from the internet. The new regulation, enforced by the China Netcasting Services Association, censors any online content - including video and audio content - that displays "abnormal sexual behaviors," including homosexuality.

Chicago, IL

