China Bans LGBT Content From the Web, Proving Yet Again It's No Gay Haven
On June 30, the Chinese government banned LGBT content from the internet. The new regulation, enforced by the China Netcasting Services Association, censors any online content - including video and audio content - that displays "abnormal sexual behaviors," including homosexuality.
