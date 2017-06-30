China accuses India of violating 1890...

China accuses India of violating 1890 treaty on Sikkim

Beijing : Describing the Indian security forces act of allegedly crossing the Chinese border near Sikkim area as "very serious," Beijing has accused New Delhi of violating a convention signed in 1890 between Britain and China relating to Sikkim and Tibet. "The Sikkim section of the China-India boundary has been defined by the Convention between Great Britain and China Relating to Sikkim and Tibet ," Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said on Monday.

