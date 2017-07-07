Another China hurdle for Bellamy's

Another China hurdle for Bellamy's

Next Story Prev Story
42 min ago Read more: The Age

The turnaround plan of troubled infant formula supplier Bellamy's has hit an unexpected hurdle with Chinese authorities suspending a key licence of its recently-acquired Camperdown Powder canning facility. Bellamy's shares are in a trading halt as the company tries to find out why Chinese authorities suspended Camperdown's licence from the Certification and Accreditation Administration of the People's Republic of China .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump pledges to act on North Korean threat 40 min Xstain Mullah Fra... 11
News Man wins lawsuit in China over forced gay conve... Wed Gremlin 3
News China Is About to Bury Elon Musk in Batteries Jun 28 Chek99 1
News China landslide site evacuated over concerns of... Jun 26 Trump Plotza 1
News Vatican backs Obama as Nobel Peace Prize Winner (Oct '09) Jun 19 Dementia mental c... 36
News Ivy Gerrell will spend six weeks in China to le... Jun 17 Dahlonega resident 1
News Nine Chinese gay, transgender couples to tie th... Jun 14 Artimus 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,020 • Total comments across all topics: 282,289,788

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC