Amid Sikkim stand-off, India attends SCO meeting in China

Beijing, July 1 : India has attended an SCO meeting in China to enhance anti-terrorism and border control mechanisms among member nations, the first plenary meeting after India and Pakistan became full members of the China- dominated security grouping. Seven Shanghai Cooperation Organisation member states including China, India and Russia participated in the organisation's meeting of heads of border control departments on Thursday in Dalian, Northeast China's Liaoning Province.

