A bus in Guangdong, China flipped over on the highway, killing at least 19 people.

18 hrs ago

Chinese state media say a bus has flipped over while travelling on a highway in the southern province of Guangdong, killing at least 19 people. State broadcaster CCTV said the bus appeared to be the only vehicle involved in the accident Thursday.

