Xi Jinping to visit Hong Kong for 20th anniversary of handover

18 hrs ago Read more: KSEE-TV Fresno

Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit Hong Kong for the 20th anniversary of the city's handover to Chinese sovereignty, according to Chinese state news agency Xinhua. Xi will visit Hong Kong between June 29 and July 1. It will be his first visit to the territory as Chinese leader, and is expected to be marked by massive protests.

Chicago, IL

